Hyderabad TV5 journalist Manoj dies due to COVID-19

The reporter who tested positive on June 4 had come in contact with a patient who later tested positive.

news Coronavirus

A journalist in Hyderabad passed away on Sunday due to COVID-19. Manoj (33), a reporter with Telugu channel TV5, had tested positive for the coronavirus a few days back and was undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, where he died.

A resident of Madannapet, Manoj tested positive for coronavirus on June 4. Those close to him say his brother is also undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.

According to doctors, the journalist died of COVID-19 and comorbidities, reported IANS. He was suffering from bilateral pneumonitis and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). He was also diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis that paralyses all muscles including respiratory muscles. He had also undergone thymus gland surgery – it is unclear when this surgery was conducted however.

Vijay Narayan, Editor, TV5 told TNM, “The hospital authorities had told us he was doing fine until yesterday but was shifted to the ICU and put on ventilator support sometime around 9.35 am this morning, but passed away.”

Manoj was the TV5 reporter for Old City Hyderabad. “He was not working for the past two months. Our organisation will do the needful for the family,” the editor added.

India Today Reporter Ashish remembers Manoj fondly. “When I first came to Hyderabad in 2013 as a novice reporter he was the one who introduced me to all police officials. He was very well known in his neighbourhood and respected. He used to always take me home for lunch whenever we used to meet. We were close, this is a huge loss,” said Ashish.

Manoj was married in September 2019 and his wife is pregnant, “His sister passed away a few years ago and he was taking care of that child as well.” Ashish added.

Earlier in April four journalists were quarantined after one broadcast reporter and his brother tested positive in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

With inputs from IANS