Hyderabad teen dies while shooting Instagram reel beside moving train

The deceased teenager, identified as Mohammad Sarfraz (16), was shooting a video along with two friends on the railway tracks in Sanathnagar.

In a tragic incident, the shooting of an Instagram reel alongside a speeding train cost a Hyderabad teen his life on Friday, May 5. Mohammad Sarfraz(16), a class 9 student, died after he was hit by a train in Sanathnagar in the city. He, along with two of his friends, was shooting a video for an Instagram reel when the incident occurred.

Sarfraz had been standing close to the track with his back towards the approaching train. While his friends moved away to save themselves, Sarfraz was hit by the train and died on the spot. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The boy's father said that he had left the house for Friday prayers and a couple of hours later, two of his friends informed him that he fell unconscious on the railway track. “Sarfraz left the house around 1 pm. His friends Muzzamil and Sohail came to our house around 2 pm and told me that Sarfraz had fallen on the tracks. I rushed to the spot and found him dead,” Sarfraz’s father told the media. He added that Sarfraz used to shoot reels earlier but had of late stopped doing it.

The railway police informed TNM that the body was shifted for post mortem to Osmania General Hospital in Afzal Gunj. Police recovered a mobile phone from the spot and have registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Officers at the Railway Police Station in Nampally told The Hindu, “Sarfraz was hit by a speeding MMTS [Multi-Modal Transport System] train. MMTS trains are two feet wider than the usual trains and maybe this was the reason that the boy could not gauge the distance. He suffered internal injuries and died on the spot.”