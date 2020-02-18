Hyderabad student dies under mysterious circumstances in supermarket, kin protest

The incident took place at the DMart supermarket in Vanasthalipuram.

An Intermediate student died under suspicious circumstances at a leading supermarket in Hyderabad on Sunday night after he was allegedly found stealing a chocolate.

17-year-old L Sateesh was a student of Sri Chaitanya junior college student from Vanasthalipuram and had gone to the DMart supermarket to buy chocolates along with his two friends.

According to Sateesh's friends, he lifted a chocolate and kept it in his pocket. This was noticed by a security guard. When the teenager was leaving the supermarket with his friends, the security guard called him. He panicked and threw the chocolate. When the security guard frisked him, he did not find the chocolate.

Eyewitnesses said he suddenly fell on the security guard and collapsed. Sateesh's friends shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

They said that the security guard did not attack him and suspect that he might have collapsed due to the shock of being caught for stealing.

However, the boy's family members alleged that he died due to alleged assault by the security personnel of the supermarket. They staged a protest at the supermarket demanding justice.

Tension prevailed at the DMart outlet as several people gathered with the family members of the teenager and resorted to smashing glass, damaging furniture and indulging in other acts of vandalism besides raising slogans.

Police have shifted the body for autopsy and initiated an investigation. Investigation officials said that they had gone through the CCTV footage, which showed that there was no assault on Sateesh. The video was also showed to his family members.

Authorities suspect that it could have been a case of cardiac arrest or a heart attack and said that further details would be revealed once the autopsy report is out.

IANS inputs