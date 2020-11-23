Hyderabad’s karate champion Syeda Falak takes political plunge, joins Owaisi’s AIMIM

The 26-year-old joined the AIMIM party on Sunday.

news Politics

At the age of 26, Hyderabad’s Syeda Falak is a popular name in the world of karate. She has won 20 national and 22 international championships and is the first person from Telangana to qualify for the World and Asian Karate Championships. Now, the 26-year-old karate champion is taking a political plunge, as she joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen party on Sunday. AIMIM chief Akbaruddin Owaisi welcomed her to the party.

Syeda started practising Karate at the age of 12 and within a short period of six months, she managed to clench her first international medal. “I now wish to dedicate more time to politics,” Syeda told TNM. “That said, I will continue practising karate. My motive is to serve the people. I believe politics gives me a platform for that.”

When asked why AIMIM was the party of choice for her political plunge, Syeda said, “The ruling party in the country is BJP and they are communal. The other parties are so-called secular parties. AIMIM is a secular party that works not just for Muslims, but for Dalits, Adivasis and the marginalised. Besides, it is time for a change in Indian politics. I can see what is going on in our country and I am intolerant towards injustice. The minorities of India can only fight against injustice if they become politically strong in a democratic manner.”

When asked if the people will soon get to see the karate champion fight elections, Syeda said, “I am not eyeing any seat. I only hope to work in the interest of the party and serve the people. I hope to work at a national level with the party. In the upcoming GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) elections, based on the instructions of the party leadership, I will campaign whenever and wherever I am asked to.”

With young sportspersons taking the political plunge, people are hopeful that sports will start getting its due with them around to highlight the needs and requirements of sportspersons. “I will use any opportunity that comes my way to highlight the needs of sportspersons and also for women empowerment”, said Syeda, who is presently preparing for the nationals, which is likely to be held around January or February 2021. She hopes to make it again to the internationals.





