Hyderabad roads to have â€˜model corridorsâ€™ with cycle track, vending zone, footpath

Twenty-nine model corridors have been planned at a cost of Rs 568 crore, mainly in the Khairatabad area.

Hyderabad is expected to have â€˜model corridorsâ€™ in a few neighbourhoods soon, with pedestrian pathways, cycling tracks, parking areas, and vending zones set to come up on either side of a few select roads. A total of 29 such model corridors have been planned by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in parts of the city such as LB Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Khairatabad, Serilingampally and Nanakramguda. The model corridors will come up on either side of the roads, where the project is taken up. A visual representation of the model corridors showed the road flanked by a service road, bordered by a vending zone and parking strip, a segregator, a cycle track, and a footpath on either side.

In a press note issued on Wednesday, January 18, GHMC said that the model corridors are being taken up in areas where the roads are 150 to 200 feet long. The model corridors spanning a total stretch of 21.5 kms are being set up at a cost of Rs 568.2 crore. In view of the growing population in the city, the GHMC said it now has more responsibility to provide better infrastructure.

Depending on the space available in these model corridors and the requirements of the neighbourhood, vending zones, service roads, parking areas, footpaths and greenery work will be taken up, GHMC said. The corridors are planned on either side of the road along stretches such as Habsiguda to Nagole, LB Nagar to Owaisi crossroads, Owaisi crossroads to Aramghar, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) to Gachibowli via Shaikpet.

A total of 29 such model corridors have been planned, with each stretch expected to cost about Rs 34 lakh to Rs 6 crore, with the length of the stretch varying from 90 metres to 1840 metres. For some of the corridors, the tenders have been finalised and work has begun, GHMC said in its statement.