Hyderabad records 1590 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 11 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 324.

Telangana continued to see a surge in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,924 new cases being reported, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 11,933.

As many as 11 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of fatalities in the state to 324. Telangana does not provide district-wise data on the deaths reported.

According to Wednesdayâ€™s bulletin, a total of 29,536 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Telangana, while around 17,279 have been discharged from the hospitals so far.

The state tested 6363 samples over the last 24 hours, while a total of 1.34 lakh samples have been tested until Wednesday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) continues to report the highest number of infections in the state, recording 1590 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Neighbouring Rangareddy reported 99 new COVID-19 cases while Medchal saw 43 testing positive. Warangal rural reported 26 cases, while Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad and Nizamabad,Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla districts together accounted for 85 cases.

As per the bulletin, a total of 15,752 beds are vacant in the state, while 1,329 are occupied. The state has a total of 17,081 beds, with over 3500 being oxygen beds and more than 1600 ICU beds.

The Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, which is the nodal hospital for serious COVID-19 cases, presently has 749 patients admitted. Out of this, 133 patients are in the ICU, while 445 are on oxygen. While the hospital has 1890 beds in total, presently 1141 beds are vacant.