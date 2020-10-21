Hyderabad rains: Indian Army on standby for rescue operations

Nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby to be launched immediately on requirement.

news Hyderabad Floods

With the forecast of heavy rains in the next few days, Indian Army flood relief teams have been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people. The Indian Army said on Tuesday that the teams were kept on standby on the request of the state government.

According to IANS, nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby to be launched immediately on requirement. Additional teams and boats will be sent as per the situation, a defence release said.

"These preparations are over and above the current deployment of six flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgir districts of Karnataka from October 17 who have already evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations. The evacuation process is still continuing with increasing water flow of Bhima and Krishna rivers," it said.

Following the heavy rains last week in Telangana that resulted in inundation of the Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad, Army flood relief teams had evacuated 153 people and distributed a large number of food packets to the stranded people.

As earlier reported by TNM, the Indian Meteorological department (IMD) has issued an â€˜orangeâ€™ alert for Tuesday and Wednesday. Accordingly, moderate to heavy rains were reported in several parts of the state on Tuesday. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning as well, there was rain in the early hours in several areas.

According to the IMD, under the impact of this heavy rainfall, flooding and waterlogging in many parts of Telangana may occur. Trees and electric poles may get uprooted affecting the vehicular traffic for some hours to a few days, reservoirs may overflow or reach danger level, and crops may be submerged, the warning states.

Earlier, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao too had urged the residents who are in unsafe locations to immediately shift to the relief camps. KTR had said that the relief camps have all the facilities including food, drinking water and toilets. He said that they have nearly 37,000 relief kits to be distributed.

Due to the heavy rainfall warning, the government has appointed 80 special officers who would oversee the rescue and relief campaign in Hyderabad and adjoining areas which are under the risk of flooding.

(With inputs from IANS)