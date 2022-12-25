Hyderabad police nab two for allegedly transporting drugs to Australia, NZ by courier

Police said the accused were regularly transporting pseudoephedrine from Chennai to international drug dealers in Australia and New Zealand, through various courier services operating from Hyderabad.

news Hyderabad News

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has arrested two alleged international drug transporters and seized controlled substances valued at around Rs 3 crore. H-NEW sleuths along with Begumpet Police apprehended two men from Chennai who were found in illegal possession of pseudoephedrine, which is used to manufacture methamphetamine. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Zone Chandana Deepthi told media persons that 3.1 kg of the controlled substance pseudoephedrine, 23 SIM Cards, 12 fake Aadhaar cards and six mobile phones worth Rs 3.1 crore in total were seized.

To escape from the Customs checking at airports, the accused were sending drugs clandestinely by packaging them in bangle holders, photo frames, saree and other apparel linings with the co-operation of various courier service providers, police said. Two persons who were supplying drugs to the transporters were absconding, they added.

Khadar Mohideen and his brother-in-law Ibrahim Sha, both residents of Chennai, have been accused of engaging in illegal international drug transport for the last two years. According to the police, they had developed contacts with international drug dealers in Australia and New Zealand and were regularly transporting pseudoephedrine from Chennai to these countries, through various courier services operating from Hyderabad.

The police also booked six employees of courier services including Fed Ex, Mother India Courier Service, World First Domestic & International Courier Services, Avakaya.com Courier Services, Authentic Ship 24/7 Courier Services, Post Box Express Courier Services and MNR Courier Services. The DCP said the courier service providers were cooperating with the drug dealers by not collecting their original KYC and by keeping fake phone numbers and fake KYC and making fake invoices.

The accused were using fake Aadhaar cards and several SIM cards were taken on fake identities in order to escape the surveillance of investigation agencies, according to the police. H-NEW and Begumpet police arrested Khadar Mohideen and Ibrahim Sha on Friday when they came to Hyderabad and were allegedly trying to transport the drugs through courier services at Begumpet.