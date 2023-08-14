Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for city residents for Independence Day

Hyderabad traffic police have announced a series of traffic restrictions that will be in effect from 7 am to 12 pm.

In view of the Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, August 15, Hyderabad traffic police have announced a series of traffic restrictions that will be in effect from 7 am to 12 pm. The annual Independence Day festivities will be centered at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad as well as at the Parade grounds in Secunderabad.

According to the guidelines issued by the authorities, the stretch of road running from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be temporarily closed to general vehicular traffic during the specified hours. Additionally, the traffic flow from Tivoli to Tourism Plaza will experience restrictions from 8 am to 10 am.

For those invited to attend the Independence Day celebrations at Golconda Fort, the Hyderabad police have provided specific instructions to ensure smooth traffic management:

- The road between Ramdevguda and Golconda Fort will remain inaccessible to general vehicular traffic from 7 am to 12 pm.

- Entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be exclusively for car pass holders categorized under A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue), who are invited to be part of the celebrations.

- Invitees with A (Gold), A (Pink), and B (Blue) car passes arriving from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, and Mehdipatnam areas are advised to take routes via Rethi Bowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions. They should then turn left towards Balika Bhavan and Langar House flyover.

- Car pass holders under category "A (Gold)" should park their vehicles along the main road in front of the main gate of Golconda Fort.

- Car pass holders categorized as "A (Pink)" are instructed to park their vehicles at Golconda Bus stop.

- "B (Blue)" car pass holders are designated to park their vehicles at the football ground located near Golconda Bus stop.

- "C (Green)" car pass holders arriving from Seven Tombs and Banjara Darwaza areas are advised to head towards Owaisi Ground. Those coming from Langar House via Fathe Darwaza should turn right at Bada Bazaar.

- Car pass holders under category "D (Red)" should reach Golconda Fort via Shaikpet Nala and Tolichowki and park their vehicles within the premises of Priyadarshini School.

- General public with "E (Black)" car passes are directed to utilize the road beneath Langer House flyover and park their vehicles inside Seven Tombs.

- All invitees are requested to prominently display their car passes on the left side of their vehicle windshields.

> Following the conclusion of the ceremony, traffic flow from Seven Tombs towards Golconda Fort will be diverted near the Golf club and Jamali Darwaza to facilitate the smooth exit of attendees. Traffic from below Langar House flyover will be redirected at the Bada Bazaar junction.