Hyderabad: Passengers with negative COVID-19 certificate test positive at airport

Confirming that such cases had been noticed, a Union Health Ministry official said that the information on positive cases was shared with the state government.

Several international passengers who arrive at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad are often found positive for the coronavirus when tested on arrival, despite carrying negative COVID-19 test reports, airport sources have revealed. Airport sources said those arriving from the Middle-East and the United Kingdom are tested mandatorily, while passengers from countries like US, Singapore and Maldives are allowed to go home if they carry a negative RT-PCR report of 72 hours.

Confirming that such cases have been noticed, Union Health Ministry official Anuradha Medoju said that the information on positive cases was shared with state government officials for quarantining and other purposes.

"A few cases (of COVID-19 positive on arrival) are reported in spite of them carrying negative reports," she told PTI. The official, however, said she does not have details immediately on the number of such passengers.

State health officials could not be reached for their comments. While it was doubted that some might be faking their test reports in order to travel, the airport sources said in the case of positive results on arrival, it could be due to the quick incubation of virus (during journey).

It was also possible that a person might have tested negative for some reasons before the journey despite them carrying the virus in reality.

Meanwhile, with the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the state's daily count reached near 400, the highest this year, on Sunday. The state reported 394 cases during a 24-hour period, pushing the cumulative tally to 3.03 lakh. The cases spiked in Greater Hyderabad, surrounding districts and other parts of the state.

In the limits of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the daily count climbed further to 81. Rangareddy district bordering the state capital reported 64 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri, another district adjacent to Hyderabad, registered 34 new cases.

The daily count in 11 other districts crossed the double-digit mark, indicating a sharp spread in the infection across the state. In contrast to the situation prevailing a few days ago, there was no district in the state with zero cases.

