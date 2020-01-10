The organisers of Hyderabad's 'Million March' that was held on January 4, to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), filed a complaint with the Telangana Minorities Commission.

The organisers filed a complaint after multiple cases were filed against them by the Hyderabad police, after the conclusion of the event, for 'violating the permission' granted by the authorities.

Tens of thousands of people participated in the biggest ever protest against the CAA in Hyderabad on January 4, as crowds converged at Dharna Chowk and Tank Bund in the city. The meeting was organised by a Joint Action Committee (JAC) against CAA and NRC, comprising 40 Muslim and Dalit organisations.

Police said that the cases were registered as the police permission was only granted for a gathering of 1,000 people.

In their representation to Commission Chairman Mohammed Qamaruddin, members of the JAC including convenor Mushtaq Malik and Amjed Ullah Khan of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) said that they had clearly asked for permission for a 'million march', but it was the police that granted permission for a dharna.

"Million does not mean 1,000," Malik had told reporters earlier in the day.

Pointing out that the entire event passed off peacefully, with volunteers even later cleaning up the area themselves, the representation said, "It was shocking to know through media and newspapers that 25 police stations have booked false cases against me, JAC leaders and volunteers. The police have taken suo motu action and booked cases but there is not an iota of truth in any cases."

"We therefore request your authority to conduct a thorough investigation of this illegal and arbitrary action by police officials by calling them and directing them to submit a report before your authority in the interest of justice," the JAC added.

The JAC alleged that there is political pressure behind the police cases. The JAC convenor said the cases were filed despite the fact that it was a totally peaceful protest. He demanded that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government withdraw the cases.

Malik and other organisers were booked for unlawful assembly, disobedience of an order by a public servant and wrongful restraint. Police have also initiated further action in the case by issuing notices to the accused under Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, directing them to appear before the police.

The JAC leader said a team of lawyers was working to fight the cases and would move court shortly.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), an ally of the ruling TRS, was not part of the march. It is organising a rally on Friday on the city outskirts as its leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that they were not given permission for the rally in the city.

