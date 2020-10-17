Hyderabad Metro Rail announces 40% discount as part of festive offer

Along with the discount, several other offers have been announced.

news Travel

As part of the ongoing festive season, the Hyderabad Metro Rail is offering a 40% discount on each metro journey. This â€˜Metro Suvarna offerâ€™ will begin on Saturday and conclude on October 31. The offer is available for smart cards, paper and digital QR (quick response), authorities said.

In another scheme, commuters can avail 50 percent cashback on the number of trips. Under this offer, passengers paying for 14 trips will get 20 trips with a validity of 30 days; passengers paying for 20 trips will get 30 trips with a validity of 45 days; passengers paying for 40 trips will get 60 trips with a validity of 60 days.

Thereâ€™s a cashback on online recharge too for passengers getting a recharge of Rs 400 and Rs 1800, with 50% cashback with a validity of 75 days. This offer begins on November 1.

As part of the offer on the T-Savari App, HMR offers free trips. For 10 trips, three free trips are offered; for 20 trips, six free trips are offered; for 30 trips, 10 free trips are offered; for 45 trips, 15 free trips are offered; for 60 trips, 20 free trips are offered. This offer too will begin from November 1.

According to a report by Economic Times, Larsen & Toubro, the partner in the Hyderabad Metro project, suffered a loss of Rs 916 crore due to the COVID-19 lockdown, which lasted for 169 days.

According to reports, there has been a significant decrease in the number of passengers travelling by the metro. Before the coronavirus, pandemic, HMR would witness a footfall of nearly 4 lakh passengers per day, which has now reduced to 70,000- 80,000, as many employees continue to work from home due to the prevailing global health crisis.

HMR which suspended its operations on March 22, following the lockdown, resumed its services on September 7, with several restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.