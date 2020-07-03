A five-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by a man who was in a relationship with her mother. After committing the crime, the man reportedly injured the woman and her friend, and later even attempted to kill himself.
The shocking incident took place on Thursday at Vihar Homes Colony in Pocharam in Ghatkesar police limits of Hyderabad. The five-year-old was declared brought dead to a private hospital.
The accused has been identified as Karunakar, according to a primary investigation. Karunakar was allegedly in a relationship with the child's mother after befriending her on Facebook.
According to the police, on Thursday, the accused was enraged by seeing another man in the woman's house when he visited her. He asked the man hiding in the room to come out and threatened to kill the woman's daughter. As there was no response from inside, Karunakar allegedly picked up a blade and slit the girl's throat. As the man emerged from the room, the accused attacked him and the woman, and self-inflicted an injury on his neck. According to police, the woman's husband was not aware of the incident.
Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakshita K Murthy, Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimha Reddy and Ghatkesar Inspector P Raghuveer Reddy went to the crime scene and conducted an inquiry.
The DCP told the media that the facts of the case are being ascertained. “The woman is under treatment and is not in a position to talk. Her husband is also in a state of shock. Unless they speak out, we cannot disclose what exactly happened and the reasons behind such a gruesome killing,” she said,
Further investigation is underway.
(With IANS inputs)