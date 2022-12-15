Hyderabad man held for allegedly selling ganja in Zomato delivery bag

The accused has been identified as a 20-year-old food delivery worker, who supplied ganja in Zomato bags to evade suspicion, police said.

news Hyderabad News

The Hyderabad Police have apprehended a former food delivery worker who was allegedly selling ganja using Zomato bags. According to the police, the accused, 20-year-old Nitish, was working with Zomato when he came into contact with a drug peddler from Jawahar Nagar named Rahul. Nitish began to supply ganja in Zomato bags as he believed that he could evade suspicion that way, police said, adding that he used code words like â€˜cheetahâ€™ and â€˜kalakand sweet box.â€™

Since his Zomato ID was blocked due to technical issues, Nitish had been using his friendâ€™s Zomato ID for the past month, police said in a press statement. On December 11, he collected five packets of ganja sachets from the alleged drug peddler Rahul in Jawahar Nagar, put them in his Zomato bag and delivered them to customers in Neredmet for Rs 5,000 using code words, according to the police. He told the police that he later went to Tukaramgate to deliver ganja to another customer, the press statement said.

The Tukaramgate police said they received information in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 14, that a Zomato delivery worker in possession of ganja was at Rio Point Hotel, and was trying to sell it to customers. They apprehended Nitish, took him into custody and seized 600 gm of dry ganja from him. They also seized a Zomato food delivery bag. Rahul, who is the primary accused in the case, is absconding, police said.

Read: Funky haircuts or shoes, lean body: Hyderabad policeâ€™s profile of a â€˜junkieâ€™