Hyderabad man hacked to death in public, murder caught on camera

The ACP of Rajendranagar said that two police teams have been formed to investigate the murder.

news Crime

A man was hacked to death in broad daylight in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally on Thursday afternoon. The murder which happened at around 1:30 pm is suspected to be a case of revenge killing.

The victim, who suffered multiple blows from a machete, was identified as Asad Khan, a resident of Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar division, which falls under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Asad was travelling on a two-wheeler when a group of assailants attacked him on Shastripuram road. A video was recorded by an eyewitness, in which a youth can be seen using a machete to land blows on Asad, who was lying on the road bleeding. His bike can be seen next to him, having fallen near where he was lying. The youth then throws the weapon and flees from the spot.

Speaking to TNM, ACP of Rajendranagar, R Sanjay Kumar said, “It is suspected that a personal enmity is behind the reason for the murder. We are in the process of verifying the CCTV footage. We have already received some crucial leads. Two teams have been formed to investigate the murder. In 2018, Asad Khan was involved in a murder of a person called Amjad Khan. It is likely that Amjad Khan’s people are behind this murder. The investigation is underway.”

After the attackers fled from the scene, passers-by shifted Asad to Osmania General Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In January, this year, two people in different cases were hacked to death in Rajendranagar. In one of the cases, three unidentified men were seen in a video attacking a man identified as Mohammed Khaleel. Financial issue was suspected to be the reason behind the murder.

READ: With rising mercury levels, Telangana prepares heatwave action plan