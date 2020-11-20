According to the police, Singh was addicted to ganja and quit his job at Facebook a few years ago. He later worked as a delivery executive for food delivery service, Swiggy, police said. During his stint as a delivery person, Singh got in touch with drug peddlers from Dhoolpet in Hyderabad, and started peddling drugs to mostly students and software employees residing in Madhapur, Gachibowli and Kondapur areas.

Earlier this week, Singh purchased 1 kg of hashish oil and 3 kgs of ganja from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and returned to the city. While delivering these illegal substances, Singh was apprehended. Singh was selling 15 grams for ganja for Rs 600 and 10 grams of hashish oil for Rs 1,000, N. Anji Reddy, Assistant Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise department said.

Police have seized 830 grams of hashish oil, 1.2 kg of ganja from his possession. Authorities also seized his two-wheeler and a mobile phone.