A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department on charges of peddling drugs. The arrested accused, a BSc graduate from Canada, identified as Motilal Narsing Balaji Singh, was delivering drugs door-to-door, officials said.
According to the police, Singh was addicted to ganja and quit his job at Facebook a few years ago. He later worked as a delivery executive for food delivery service, Swiggy, police said. During his stint as a delivery person, Singh got in touch with drug peddlers from Dhoolpet in Hyderabad, and started peddling drugs to mostly students and software employees residing in Madhapur, Gachibowli and Kondapur areas.
Earlier this week, Singh purchased 1 kg of hashish oil and 3 kgs of ganja from Narsipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and returned to the city. While delivering these illegal substances, Singh was apprehended. Singh was selling 15 grams for ganja for Rs 600 and 10 grams of hashish oil for Rs 1,000, N. Anji Reddy, Assistant Superintendent of Prohibition and Excise department said.
Police have seized 830 grams of hashish oil, 1.2 kg of ganja from his possession. Authorities also seized his two-wheeler and a mobile phone.
Two days ago, police made a huge seizure of 70 kg ganja valued at Rs 10.50 lakh from a car at Tirumalayapalem on the Khammam-Warangal highway. The seizure was made during a vehicle checking, according to reports. Reportedly, the contraband was smuggled in from East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.
The Warangal police recently announced that they have seized a total of 224.19 kgs of ganja worth Rs 13,58,850 between January to October.