Hyderabad man beaten to death in public view, accused brother absconding

A man was beaten to death by his own brother in full public glare on a road, under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad's Golconda police.

Both the deceased and accused are from Shaikpet. According to the Golconda police, the incident took place at around 11.15 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vijay, reportedly a local TRS activist, while the accused is identified as Narendar alias Chinna.

Golconda Police Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrashekar Reddy said that the brothers fought near the Shaikpet nala, over a property dispute. SHO Chandrashekar Reddy said, "Vijay's younger brother Narendar hit him to death with a wooden stick. On seeing people gather, he fled the scene.

Our patrolling team reached the scene and took Vijay to Osmania Hospital, where doctors have declared him dead."

He added, "As per our preliminary investigation, there is a property dispute between the brothers. As per our assessment, only one person was involved in the offence. Our teams are on a search operation to catch him."

Videos showed that the accused and deceased had traded blows before Narendar picked up a wooden stick following a heated argument and hit Vijay.

The accused was also in an inebriated condition, police said. After the attack, the accused was seen lingering at the scene for a brief period, as bystanders watched, before feeling the spot.

The accused was also seen hurling the wooden stick towards a few bystanders who tried to scare him away by shouting at him.

According to Golconda police, the postmortem for the body is underway and a case of murder was registered against Narender.

The police are collecting videos of the incident and CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Earlier in February, advocate couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani were killed in broad daylight near Manthani of Peddapalli. A local TRS leader and his allies were arrested in the case.