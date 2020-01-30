Hyderabad man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

The accused was arrested under POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

news Crime

The Panjagutta police in Hyderabad arrested a 36-year-old man on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions. The accused was identified as Shaik Jahangir alias Sonu, who runs a puncture shop near Khairtabad.

According to police, the girl’s mother used to sell milk in the neighbourhood while her daughter pitched in by collecting the money for the milk.

The accused was a customer, and as the girl’s mother was busy, she sent her daughter to collect the dues from the accused.

As Jahangir was alone at his house, he allegedly sexually assaulted the minor and threatened her to not reveal the crime. The accused then allegedly raped her on several occasions over the past 10 days, police said.

However, on Tuesday night, the survivor’s mother found that the girl was depressed and frightened. After persuading her, the survivor disclosed the incident. The following day, the survivor’s mother filed a complaint against Jahangir in Panjagutta police station.

A case under sections of POCSO Act and 376 (2) (i) (n) of IPC (rape) has been registered.

Shortly after filing the case, the accused was nabbed.

In a similar incident, earlier this week, a 63-year-old was arrested in Khammam for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The accused, a neighbour, known to the survivor’s family, hatched a plan to allegedly sexually assault the girl on the pretext of borrowing some chillies. When the survivor came with the chillies to his house, he allegedly assaulted her. The survivor disclosed the incident to her family members, following which locals thrashed the accused. The accused was then handed over to police.