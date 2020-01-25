Hyderabad man allegedly kills 17-year-old for rejecting his proposal

The accused, Shoeb, stabbed the girl with a sharp-edged stone and then pushed her down the terrace.

news Crime

In a horrific incident, a 21-year-old man allegedly killed a minor girl after she rejected his proposal to marry. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp-edged stone and then threw her off the terrace of a building they had met on. The 17-year-old girl was found with injuries on her head and neck by her family the next morning. The incident took place on Friday in Warasiguda under Chilkalguda police limits.

The accused, Shoeb, is a flexi-board designer. He and the victim – who was studying intermediate – allegedly went to the same school and he was two years her senior. The duo was reportedly in a relationship, and Shoeb made a proposal to marry her to her parents. However, they rejected it saying she was too young, and warned Shoeb against harassing their daughter. But he continued harassing the girl.

On Friday at around 12.30 am, Shoeb came to meet the victim on the terrace of her residence through the rear door. A heated argument ensued when the teenager rejected Shoeb's proposal.

Police told The New Indian Express that Shoeb suspected that the girl was having a relationship with another boy and planned to kill her.

Times of India reported that after the girl declined the proposal, the accused allegedly held her by throat and stabbed her with a sharp-edged stone and later bludgeoned her to death, before throwing the victim down the terrace.

On Friday morning, when the girl was missing, the family members found blood stains, and her body downstairs on the floor lying in a pool of blood. Police were called at 7.15 am and family members suspected that Shoeb could have killed the victim.

Police checked the CCTV footage and found Shoeb entering and exiting the building. They also found a blood-stained shoe on the stairs and confirmed that Shoeb committed the murder.