Hyderabad group sells charcoal sketches to raise money for flood-affected

The Goodwin Charitable Trust is selling personalised sketches to raise funds to provide food for those affected in the Hyderabad floods.

In the last 3 days, the Goodwin Charitable Trust has raised Rs 10,000 to buy bread and bananas as part of their Sketch for Hyderabad campaign. With their unique campaign, the volunteers have so far used the funds to distribute bread and bananas to around 350 people in and around Chaderghat, Miyapur, Nizampet and lower Tank Bund.

The NGO is headed by 20-year-old Sherly Devarapalli. Speaking to TNM, Sheryl explained, “We began the NGO in May 2019 as part of our efforts to help the poor and needy. I am a black belt in Karate and I used to teach basic self-defence techniques in government schools and rural villages. I wanted to do more for the people and hence registered the NGO and since then we have been taking up various campaigns.”

The group has roped in two artists to make charcoal sketches and shade sketches as per personalised requests received. The group charges Rs 1000 for each sketch they work upon. They get it sketched, framed and couriered to address provided by customers. The chargers vary based on the number of faces in the sketch.

“Out of the Rs 1000 we receive from each sketch, Rs 350 is given to the artist. This covers the expenses of the artist, framing charges and also courier. The final product will be couriered to the customer's address within 3 days”, explained Sheryl.

The group has around 60 volunteers spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The sketches are being done by Nandu and Manasa. Nandu is one of the volunteers and Manasa is an independent artist.

The group hopes to attract more orders in order to raise more funds for the campaign. If you’ve been looking for a nice way to help those affected by the floods and you’ve also been in search for a beautiful personalised sketch to gift your loved ones, then you can reach out to Sheryl Devalapalli on devarapalli.sherly@gmail.com to place your orders.

