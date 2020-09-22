Hyderabad girl’s death: Complaint against KTR and officials for alleged negligence

12-year-old Sumedha was found dead near Banda Cheruvu (lake) after she was washed away in a nala, owing to the heavy rainfall.

news Crime

The mother of 12-year-old Sumedha, who fell into a drain in Hyderabad last week, has filed a police complaint against the Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao, the local legislator and other GHMC officials on Monday, holding them responsible for her daughter’s death.

Sumedha, a resident of Neredmet in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, was found dead on Friday near Banda Cheruvu (lake) after she was washed away in a nala (drain), owing to the heavy rainfall.

Alleging that the negligence caused by the GHMC officials resulted in her daughter’s death, Sukanya in her complaint wrote, “We and other residents of the colony have lodged many number of complaints against municipal authorities and to the concerned municipalities regarding the parts of damaged nala which flows from our colony, and also we have given number of representations to the Municipal minister, Mayor, local MLA and local corporator regarding the parts of damaged nala for rectification but none of the municipality persons rectified the damaged nala (sic).”

Stating that the damaged nala in her colony claimed Sumedha’s life, Sukanya said that earlier too, a pregnant lady had fallen into it, but fortunately survived. Sukanya said that all the responsible officials, including the Minister, failed to perform their duties despite being intimated, resulting in the death of Sumedha. Sukanya was accompanied to the Neredmet police station by Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju and other Congress leaders when she filed the police complaint.

In a tragic incident, 12-year-old Sumedha went missing on Thursday evening. The following day, after the police were alerted about the incident, it was suspected that she might have fallen into the drain.

Officials from the Disaster Management team broke open the drains and finally she was found dead at Banda Cheruvu, a short distance away from her residence.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Sravan said, “It is very sad to see that a young girl's life has been lost due to the utter negligence of GHMC. Municipal Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao, who says that the TRS government has developed Hyderabad city by spending Rs 60,000 crore, did not even visit the girl's family and did not even inquire about the incident. Such is the callousness of this TRS administration. There is no accountability in this government.”

He alleged that the TRS leaders were busy in corruption and took no responsibility.

“Congress party demands accountability from the government. Congress party appreciates the determination of Sumedha's parents. The Congress party will stand by them and fight for justice for Sumedha.”

Vowing to fight for justice, Sravan added, “Police have conveniently filed a missing case in case of Sumedha's death, that too against an Assistant Engineer (AE) and Divisional Engineer (DE). This is nothing but shielding those in power and making lower rung employees scapegoats. Municipal Minister KTR, Hyderabad mayor, zonal commissioner, local corporator are responsible for the death of Sumedha. We will launch a mass campaign for achieving 'JusticeforSumedha' and fight till guilty are punished.”