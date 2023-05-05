Hyderabad gig worker dies in road mishap, union demands Rs 25 lakh compensation

While Raju, the food delivery executive, died on the spot, another motorist who suffered injuries is out of danger, police said.

news Crime

A 31-year-old food delivery executive was killed after being run over by a car near Bowenpally, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4. The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on the Dairy Farm road, Bowenpally. According to Alwal police, the accident happened as the car driver, identified as 26-year-old Shivani, lost control of her new vehicle and hit the motorbike. She then mistook the accelerator for the brake and hit Raju’s motorcycle and an electric pole before coming to a grinding halt, police said.

While Raju died on the spot, another motorist who suffered injuries is out of danger, police said. Shivani, who had a valid driving licence, was driving a new car with a temporary registration, police said. “She hit the food delivery agent Raju's two-wheeler and a sugarcane pushcart before going off the road and crashing into an electric pole,” police said.

After the accident, Shivani, who works in an MNC, fled from the spot, abandoning the car. However, the Alwal police traced her using the temporary registration number of the car. Shivani told the police that she left for home because she felt dizzy as her blood pressure dropped.

The Alwal police have detained Shivani and filed a case against her under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Raju is survived by his wife and two children. Expressing grief over the incident, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has demanded compensation from Swiggy as per the Workmen Compensation Act as at the time of the accident, Raju was on duty. Speaking to TNM, Shaik Salauddin, president of TGPWU, said that Swiggy is yet to reach out to the family. “Under the Workmen Compensation Act, Raju’s family is entitled to financial compensation of nearly Rs 25 lakh,” he said.