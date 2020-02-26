Hyderabad couple die in US car crash, leave behind 8-yr-old daughter

A third person in the car, Premnath Ramanatham, was also killed in the accident.

news Accident

A couple from Hyderabad were among three people who died in a car crash in the US, leaving behind an eight-year-old daughter. The accident took place at Frisco in San Francisco late on Sunday and the couple were identified as 41-year-old Gavini Raja and 34-year-old Divya Avula.

The third person who was present in the car was identified as 42-year-old Premnath Ramanatham. The police said that Divya was driving the car at the time of the accident. Preliminary investigation also revealed that the driver of the other car involved in the accident was a juvenile.

"The initial investigation shows that a black Ford F-150 was traveling north on FM (Farm to Market Road) 423 and struck a black Acura that was attempting to make a turn from FM 423 to Del Webb. The driver and two passengers of the Acura were pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries," the police said in a press release.

"According to witnesses on scene, the northbound FM 423 traffic had a green signal light, and southbound left-turn traffic had a flashing yellow arrow at the time of the crash," they added.

Speaking to reporters outside their home in Hyderabad's Gandhinagar, Divya's father, Avula Gautham said that the couple had dropped their 8-year-old daughter at a dance class and were on their way to see their new house, which was under construction.

Some reports stated that it was Divya's birthday on Sunday, the day of the accident.

Both Raja and Divya hailed from Hyderabad and completed their education in the city, before they shifted to the US and settled there.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser was started for Premnath Ramanatham, the third victim of the accident.

"Prem was and will be one of the most loving humans you will ever come across. He is like a family to all his friends. We are currently in the process of raising funds to send him back to his family in India. Prem's family is mostly dependent on him and all the funds will go directly to his family in India," the fundraiser states.

"Prem always talked about the well being of his family and about his goals to give them stability by end of 2020. we hope these funds will help us achieve his ambition," it added.

A link to the GoFundMe campaign can be found here.

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has also stepped in to work with the Consulate General of India in Houstoun and is helping the families and friends of the deceased complete all formalities before the bodies are flown back to Hyderabad.