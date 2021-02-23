Hyderabad cop arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 25,000

The Sub-Inspector of Police had demanded the bribe in exchange for relaxations in a criminal case filed against a man.

news Corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad arrested a Sub-Inspector of Police under the charge of accepting and demanding a bribe of Rs 25,000. Bellana Bhaskar Rao, an SI at the SR Nagar police station in Hyderabad, had demanded the amount from the complainant in exchange for relaxations in a criminal case filed against him.

According to a statement by the ACB, the complainant, Mohammed Khasim, had his van seized by the police in a case registered at the SR Nagar police. SI Bhaskar Rao had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 from Khasim, so as to influence Civil Supplies Department officials to allow the release of his seized van, and to not involve Khasim in the case. ACB officials caught the SI red-handed on Monday accepting the bribe, and the amount was recovered from his possession. The SI was arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.

Earlier in December, ACB officials arrested Kamareddy Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), T Lakshminarayana after seizing documents from his Hyderabad residence linking the officer to illegal assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. The ACB officials earlier carried out searches at the DySPâ€™s office in November, suspecting his role in a bribery case related to a cricket betting racket, along with two sub-inspectors and police constables. During the searches at the officerâ€™s residence, the ACB also found that the DySP had amassed several agricultural lands and plots in different parts of the state.

In September, the ACB unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore owned by Malkajgiri ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) Y Narasimha Reddy. In searches conducted in Hyderabad and other towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, ACB found agricultural lands and plots, two houses, and investments in real estate and other businesses, believed to have been acquired by indulging in corrupt practices.

Earlier in July, the Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Shabad police station were caught by ACB taking a bribe of Rs 1.20 lakh, in order to offer police protection to the complainant and abide by the court order.