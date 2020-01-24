Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after mid-air glitch

The flight returned to the airport in less than an hour of its departure for Hyderabad and has been grounded for inspection.

news Aviation

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight returned to Mumbai on Thursday morning when it made an emergency landing in less than an hour of departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport, as one of the A320 Neo engines stalled mid-air, a source said.

The flight, however, landed safely. An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the mid-air incident and said the glitch-hit plane has been grounded for inspection.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5384 operating on Hyderabad-Mumbai route made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport early on Thursday morning after it was diverted back to the city after one of the aircraft's engines stopped functioning mid-air," the source said.

The flight returned to the airport in less than an hour of its departure for Hyderabad.

"An IndiGo flight 6E-5384 (A320) operating Mumbai-Hyderabad had an air turn back to Mumbai. During the flight, the pilot observed engine caution message and followed the laid-down standard operating procedures," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft returned to Mumbai and is under inspection at the Mumbai airport, it said, adding that all passengers were accommodated on another flight to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

In April last year, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had ordered a special audit of IndiGo, due to recurring glitches with its A320 Neo fleet.

This came after more than 18 cases of midair engine failures or problems had been reported in the A320 Neos operated by IndiGo and GoAir between January and April.

In November last year, the DCGA had also issued a warning to IndiGo and said that its efforts to change the Pratt & Whitney engines in its Airbus A320 Neo aircraft were not satisfactory.

