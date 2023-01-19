Hyderabad bags Rs 2000 crore Airtel hyperscale data centre

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Bharti Airtel Group will set up a large hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The group’s data centre arm Nxtra will set up the facility with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Swirtzerland on Wednesday, January 18, in the presence of Telangana's Minister for Information Technology and Industries KT Rama Rao, and Sunil Bharti Mittal and Rajan Bharti Mittal of the Bharti Airtel Group.

The data centre will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security. The project is estimated to be deployed in the next five to seven years. The Bharti Airtel Group, through its data centre arm, will make the capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers, Minister KTR said. "Hyderabad is not the hub for hyperscale data centres in India and Airtel's investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. I hope to continue this relationship and hope the state can work together with Airtel-Nxtra to create digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the state," the minister said.

"This is one of our biggest greenfield data centre projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana. Since the initiation of our discussions on the Data Centre project in the May 2022 edition of the WEF Annual Meeting, the government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure the project can get into construction in the matter of a few months. We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well," said Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Airtel Group.

Meanwhile, Eurofins Scientific, a global player in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, will invest Rs 1,000 crore to establish a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory campus in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The facility will be capable of supporting large global and Indian pharmaceutical clients as well as small biotech companies in the areas of synthetic organic chemistry, analytical R&D, bioanalytical services (for both large and small molecules), in-vivo pharmacology, safety toxicology and formulation R&D, as per a report in Telangana Today.

“I am delighted to announce the entry of Eurofins in Hyderabad and Genome Valley. I am extremely thrilled to note that the company has ambitious growth plans from this facility. With this investment, Eurofins joins an illustrious list of global companies in Genome Valley. The Telangana government is committed to supporting Eurofins and their plans,” KTR said.

