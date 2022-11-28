Hyderabad airport to get metro, CM KCR to lay foundation stone on December 9

The construction of the high-speed metro rail is expected to cost Rs 6,250 crore and will take around three years to be completed.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Metro Rail's Airport Express Corridor connecting Mindspace Junction and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on December 9. This route is expected to benefit commuters and reduce the time taken to reach the airport from the city and vice-versa. The train is expected to cover 31 kilometres in 20 minutes.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the construction of the high-speed metro rail is expected to cost Rs 6,250 crore and 2.5 km of the metro is expected to be underground. The metro to the airport will start at Raidurg Metro terminal station at Mindspace Junction and will pass through Biodiversity Junction, Kazaguda road and Nanakramguda junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

KT Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, announced the project on Twitter and added details about it including the distance it would cover and the estimated cost. He also mentioned that the construction would take about three years to be completed.

Hyderabad is Forging Ahead



Happy to announce that Honâ€™ble CM KCR Garu will be laying the foundation for Airport Express Metro on 9th December



This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 KM long & will be costing approximately â‚¹6,250 Cr November 27, 2022

The airport line will be part of the proposed 58 km Hyderabad Metro Phase-II. In February 2020, the Telangana government approved the detailed project report for phase-II of the construction. This includes three new lines and extension of existing lines.

The red line corridor, from Miyapur to Lakdikapul, is expected to cost Rs 8,453 crore and will pass through BHEL, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Raidurg, Mehdipatnam and Masab Tank. The blue line will travel from Biodiversity Junction Nanakramguda, Narsingi, TS Police Academy, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, RGIA cargo unit, and the RGIA passenger terminal. The blue line will also be extended on the ORR through Gachibowli and Himayatsagar. The missing link between Nagole and LB Nagar is expected to be completed by the Blue Line.