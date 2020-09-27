Hyd TRS leader booked for sexual assault after domestic worker dies by suicide

Madhu Yadav with affiliations to the ruling TRS party is alleged to have sexually assaulted a domestic worker at his residence.

The Hyderabad police, on Sunday, booked a person identified as Madhu Yadav with affiliations to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for alleged sexual assault and abetment to suicide of a girl who worked as a maid at his residence. The sister of the deceased had approached the police suspecting foul play.

The Moinabad police registered a complaint made against Madhu Yadav, based on a complaint by the 16-year-old minor sister of the deceased. The complaint states that both the sisters have been working as domestic workers at Madhu Yadavâ€™s residence for the past four years. However, the complainant accused, for the past four days before her sister's death, Madhya Yadav was harassing them both after getting drunk.

The FIR states that on September 24 at around 10 am, the complainant found her elder sister weeping but did not provide her with the reason. The same day last night at 10 pm after dinner, the elder sister was seen talking to Madhu Yadav by the complainant. The complainant adds that her sister was taken to a bedroom and the room was locked from the inside.

The next day on September 25 at morning 4 am, the complainant found her sister dead inside Madhu Yadavâ€™s room, having allegedly killed herself. The complainant, however, suspects foul play and the police have sent the body of the woman for post mortem.

The Moinabad police have booked the case under section 354 for outrage of modesty, 306 abetments to suicide. Charges of rape under Section 376 will be added after the FIR is modified once police obtain the preliminary postmortem report, informed Moinabad police.