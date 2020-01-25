Hyd teen false rape case: Telangana police book boyfriend and house owner

The house owner Ravi Goud, a Congress leader, seeking 'justice' for the girl, had videographed her without concealing her identity and made it viral.

A day after police established that a 16-year-old girl had cooked up a rape story fearing her parents, police have filed a case against the house owner, who filmed the girl by asking questions like how she was raped, who raped her, how many people etc., and shared it across WhatsApp and to the media.

Ravi was charged under POCSO Act, 509 IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and sections 21, 22 and others. Sangareddy SP, S Chandrshekar Reddy told Telangana Today that Ravi committed a serious crime as he violated the privacy of a minor girl.

Police also said that they will take action against him for allegedly involving minors in the election campaign. Ravi's wife, Surekha contested as a Congress candidate from Ameenpur municipality in the recently held Municipal polls. Ravi is absconding after police filed the case, according to reports.

The Hindu reported that police also booked the girl's boyfriend, Sandeep.

On Thursday, the girl from Sangareddy district alleged that she was gang-raped. Subsequently, their parents registered a case with the Ameenpur police. However, after filing a case and carrying out investigation, police found that the girl had lied about the rape.

The teenager had left home on Thursday morning to watch a film with her boyfriend. Fearing her parents, later at noon, she called her parents and told them that she was gang-raped at an abandoned place in Ameenpur by a group of men.

The worried parents immediately reached the spot and informed police through Dial 100.

After verifying that the allegation was false, police counselled both the girl and her parents. Police also said that the case would be dropped.

