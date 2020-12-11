Husband of woman who fell from balcony of Kochi flat when escaping blames her employer

The police have registered a case based on the complaint of the Tamil Nadu nativeâ€™s husband.

The incident where a Tamil Nadu woman sustained grievous injures when trying to escape from the balcony an apartment in Keralaâ€™s Kochi, has taken a turn as her husband recently filed a police complaint, stating that she was forcefully confined in the flat. The Central Police station in Ernakulam registered a case based on the complaint of the womanâ€™s husband.

On December 5, the 55-year-old woman, who works as a domestic worker in the apartment at Marine Drive in Kochi, tried to escape from the apartment on the sixth floor through the balcony. She tied two sarees together and was trying to slide down. However, she lost grip and fell down. The woman is currently under critical care at a private hospital in Kochi.

Though the police did not register a case initially, the case was registered on Wednesday following the complaint of the womanâ€™s husband. The husband complained that she was locked in the house against her will, reports The Hindu. The case has been registered under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the report, the police are yet to record the statement of the woman, as she is under critical care. The officials at the Central Police station did not clarify whether the case has been registered against the apartment owner.

Following the incident, several reports stated that the flat owner, a lawyer named Imtiaz and his wife, had a history of being accused in a case where a 14-year-old child, who was the daughter of their domestic worker, was allegedly physically tortured. According to the court order on their anticipatory bail, the girl was allegedly beaten and burn injuries were inflicted with a hot iron rod on her chest.

