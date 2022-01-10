Hrithikâ€™s first look as Vedha from Vikram Vedha is out

Hrithik Roshan will be reprising Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s role from Pushkar and Gayathriâ€™s Tamil film â€˜Vikram Vedhaâ€™.

Flix Cinema

On his 48th birthday on Monday, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan treated his fans to his first look as Vedha from the Bollywood remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan starrer Vikram Vedha. Hrithik took to Instagram, where he unveiled his look. Covered in blood, the actor is seen sporting a rugged and intense look with a heavy beard and moustache. He completes his look with sunglasses in the poster and is seen staring at the camera lens. "VEDHA. #vikramvedha," he wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 882K likes on the photo-sharing website.

The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the directorial hats for the Hindi remake as well. A cult film in its own right, Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

The original Tamil blockbuster starred R Madhavan as the protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Shraddha Srinath was also roped in for a pivotal role. Radhika is likely to reprise Shraddhaâ€™s role from the original. It bagged four Filmfare South awards under the categories of Best Director- Tamil (Pushkar-Gayathri), Best Actor- Tamil (Vijay Sethupathi), Best Male Playback Singer- Tamil (Anirudh Ravichander) and Criticsâ€™ Award for Best Actor- South (R Madhavan).

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by S Sashikanth and Bhushan Kumar. Hindi film Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

