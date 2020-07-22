HP unveils latest gaming portfolio designed for next-gen gamers in India

The newest OMEN line-up brings together an ecosystem of hardware and software to help today’s gamers feel connected and entertained.

Atom Tech Shorts

HP on Tuesday unveiled new OMEN Laptops and accessories, updates to OMEN Command Center, and introduced the first 16” Pavilion Gaming laptop – all designed for today’s gamer to play their best while pushing the limits of what their devices can do. It offers “first of its kind” hardware technologies in the industry taking Gameplay experience to the next level and offering unmatched power, HP said in a statement.

Gaming benefits are being unlocked as people are spending more time at home, uncovering new avenues for both entertainment and general well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said, “HP continues to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving the ecosystem with enhanced experiences through broad gaming portfolio. We understand that in gaming, no one size fits all and hence our award winning OMEN series along with Pavilion Gaming 16 truly caters to different set of audience based on their requirements.”

The latest OMEN 15, featuring a redesigned chassis with a 15” gaming laptop footprint in the industry, offers minimalist aesthetics and includes the new OMEN diamond logo in a blue to green gradient. The laptop comes in both Mica Silver and Shadow Black with optional full RGB per-key lighting.

Additional features include 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 H-series processors or experience AMD’s CPU debut on an OMEN laptop with up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 H-series processors, as well as up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM to make multi-tasking easier. The laptop comes with a wide variety of storage options, including up to 1 TB. The 15” gaming laptop* is supported by a new 180-degree flat hinge design for increased stability during those hectic gaming sessions.

“The OMEN Vector Mouse feature sensors co-developed with PixArt, designed for ultimate comfort during long gaming sessions with ergonomic lightweight designs, textured rubber grips, and OMEN Command Center integration,” HP said in a statement.

The new HP Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company’s first ever 16” diagonal gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor6 and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660Ti graphics within a sleek angular black chassis. Micro-edge bezels and IPS-level display at 1080p help make games pop off the screen. Designed for reliable gaming and creating content, this highly portable device is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch, the company said.

The HP Gaming line of accessories offer an enhanced experience of 20 hours of wireless freedom with the new HP X1000 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Pricing and Availability

Available at all HP World stores and online, the new HP gaming portfolio and accessories are priced as follows:

> OMEN 15 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999

> OMEN 15 (AMD) is available at a starting price of Rs 75,999

> Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) is available at a starting price of Rs 70,999, while the pavilion gaming 16 (AMD) is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999

> OMEN Vector Mouse is available at Rs 3999

> HP OMEN EXCEED backpack priced at Rs 5999

> HP Sombra Black Headset A/P/X1000 Wireless gaming Headset is expected to be available at a starting price of Rs 7999