Sponsored

How these engineers are aspiring to disinfect your home and office, naturally

Ecoshield is India’s first and fastest growing Natural Disinfection company, having its presence in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Puducherry.

Apart from all the illnesses caused by microbial organisms, the threat of infections due to the pandemic has emphasised the need for hygienic practices and environmental sanitation procedures in all public spaces such as offices, hospitals, clinics, restaurants, schools and colleges. Several spaces like businesses and residential groups are sanitising their premises at scale, which only serves a minimum guarantee of killing the microbial organisms. While COVID-19 has created a huge business opportunity for producing disinfectants, how safe are the sanitisers for our kids and pets?

Our parent's company Ecofab Private Limited, which manufactures all-natural disinfectants that are eco-friendly, skin-friendly and non-toxic, hit upon the idea of starting Disinfection as a Service (DaaS) years ago. “Back in 2015 when we tried to market our disinfectant, only 1 in a 100 was willing to listen. The pandemic was the right time to educate people about the right product,” says Ecoshield co-founder Sidharth Sivaram.

How are we different from other vendors? It is the product. Because our product is non-toxic and non-corrosive, it can be applied anywhere, be it skin, sofas, steel equipment, utensils or electronic gadgets. It settles down in 10 minutes making the premises usable in less than 5 minutes. As the mode of operation is fume-based, the application leaves no water residue and hence no post-treatment like wiping or mopping is required. Unlike other alcohol or chemical-based applications, our product forms a shield over the surface not just killing the organisms immediately, but also stays on for 15 days killing any microbial organisms coming in contact with the surface.

Launched in November 2020, Ecoshield has disinfected close to 5,000 COVID-19 affected houses, onboarded restaurant chains like Junior Kuppanna, Crimson Foods, Story of a chinese chef, Simply Madras, Mugcakes, mass/cloud kitchens, corporate offices like Catalyst and Colan InfoTech, gyms, clinics and hospitals.

If you want your home or office to be cleaned, call us at 9626701702. You can check us out at http://ecoshield.in/.

With the second wave spiking in every corner, we got into a new vertical, ‘Home Disinfection’, by cutting down on our costs and making it affordable for families infected with COVID-19. Started in April 2021, we have helped 2,000 families go back to their normal routine by sanitising their spaces. Partnering with community management apps like MyGate and ADDA helped us reach more communities and houses. We are also aspiring to collaborate with food delivery companies to provide DaaS to their partnered customers in order to ensure restaurant hygiene.

The next phase of Ecoshield is stepping into agriculture, by getting into drone-based pesticide and nutrient addition, again using natural and organic ingredients. Agriculture and farming are seeing a slump in labour and so we are looking at this model to minimise running costs of farmers by providing the best nutrients in the best way possible.

Ecoshield has now launched a disinfection drive in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem, Erode and Trichy from June 1 – 15, 2021 as the cases there have surged in the last two weeks. We are also contributing an entire day’s income in a week to serve food packets and water to the homeless, as a way of giving back to society.

This article has been created in association with Ecoshield