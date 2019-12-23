How India ‘Ubered’ in 2019: Bengaluru, Hyderabad among top 5 cities with most rides

Ride Hailing

As 2019 winds to a close, Uber, on Monday released its annual analysis- “How India Moved in 2019: A Year in Review”- a glimpse of how, when and where Indians ‘Ubered’ the most in 2019. The index reveals the cities with the highest number of trips and POOL riders, most popular cities in India where international travellers like to use Uber, popular cities abroad where Indian travellers availed Uber rides, as well as preferred holidays and dates for Uber rides in India.

Backed by rider insights and captivating data, the report shares insights on the increasing importance of ridesharing within the country and efforts to create sustainable cities for the future.

Unsurprisingly, the cities with the highest number of Uber trips - Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai were also the cities which hosted the highest number of Uber riders visiting India. Bengaluru reported highest number of POOL riders followed closely by Delhi and Kolkata. For India, registered Uber users traveling overseas, London, San Francisco, Doha reported the most rides.

Commenting on the year in review, Prabhjeet Singh - Head of Cities, India and South Asia, Uber said: “We’re excited about showcasing how India ‘Ubered’ in 2019. It is humbling to see that our vision of a multimodal mobility solution is fitting so well in the everyday life of Indian riders, and that they are taking to our many convenient, reliable and affordable offerings. We are committed to continuing our efforts to provide seamless mobility to our riders in 2020 and beyond.”

Below is an overview of insights from ‘Uber 2019 - A Year in Review’:

India’s Uber 5 (Top 5 cities in India with the highest number of Uber rides in 2019):

Delhi NCR Bengaluru Hyderabad Kolkata Mumbai

India’s UberPOOL Cities (India’s top 5 cities that reported the highest number of people taking UberPOOL rides this 2019):

Bengaluru Delhi Kolkata Hyderabad Mumbai

The days when we left our cars behind and Ubered (Top 5 dates which recorded the highest rides in India this 2019):

December 7 December 6 November 30 November 29 November 15

Most popular Festivals for Uber rides:

Holi Dussehra Diwali

Sleepless cities of India (The top 5 cities in India that saw the highest percentage of trips between 2 AM to 5 AM):

Mumbai Surat Ahmedabad Pune Kochi

India’s Uber 5 for Global travellers (Top 5 cities in India with the highest number of Uber rides by international travellers in 2019):

Delhi NCR Mumbai Bengaluru Hyderabad Kolkata

International Uber 5 for Indians (Top 5 cities with the highest Uber rides by travellers from India in 2019):