How to apply for compensation if your family member died of COVID-19 in Bengaluru

The legal heirs of COVID-19 victims are eligible for a compensation of Rs 50,000 and an additional Rs 1 lakh if they are below the poverty line.

news COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced its procedure for the families of those who passed away due to COVID-19 to claim compensation. The compensation will be given to the legal heir of the deceased COVID-19 victim. Earlier, the Government of Karnataka had announced Rs 50,000 as relief to the legal heirs of COVID-19 victims under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). Authorities also said that BPL (below poverty line) families would receive an additional Rs 1 lakh under the Sandhya Suraksha Yojana. The compensation will be given through a Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).

The BBMP on September 30 announced that those eligible under the jurisdiction of the civic body could apply for the compensation. To apply for the compensation in the 198 wards under BBMP, the legal heir has to submit an application to the BBMP Ward Revenue Officer. The applicant has to fill up details including name of the COVID-19 victim, address, Aadhar number of the deceased, date of testing positive, deceased patient's BU number, date of death, cause of death, date of birth/age of the deceased person, ration card number, date and number of death certificate.

In addition to this, the applicant has to fill in their name, address, mobile number, Aadhar number, ration card number, relationship with the deceased, bank name, account number and bank IFSC code. Along with the application, the applicant has to submit the following documents: COVID-19 positive result with deceased patient's BU number, death certificate or death summary from the hospital, identification document of the deceased, BPL card of the deceased and applicant (if applicable for Sandhya Suraksha Yojana compensation), applicant's Aadhar card, bank passbook copy and the applicant's bank/post office book, besides a self-declaration form.

In case the applicant is not the spouse of the deceased COVID-19 victim, the BBMP said that another additional form has to be obtained and submitted with the application. The location of the ward revenue offices can be found here.