A landslide shook Vijayawadas' temple hillock Indrakeeladri on Wednesday, injuring three police officials on duty and trapping a few devotees under the debris. The mishap took place just hours before Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to the Kanaka Durga temple, located on the hill.

The Kanaka Durga temple is a famous place of worship, and witnesses several lakh devotees ahead of Dasara from across the state as well as the country.

The unprecedented landslide triggered large boulders to roll down the hill, and an iron shed near the temple was crushed. According to reports, a few devotees were trapped under the debris; however, no casualties have been reported. The Chief Minister was set to visit the temple later during the day, and security arrangements were in place for the same. Officials believe that the recent incessant rains over Vijayawada could have led to the incident of the landslide.

According to reports, the three police officers received minor injuries, and are being provided medical care.

As per the schedule, CM YS Jagan was set to visit the temple to offer "cotton clothes" (Pattu Vastralu) to the goddess at 4.45 pm. In anticipation of his visit, security officials redirected crowds to the bottom of the hill. This move proved to be helpful during the landslide, as it prevented major damages or casualties.

As per the tradition in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister of the state offers "Pattu Vastralu" to the goddess in the temple, on the day of Moolanakshatram during the Navratri period. For YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, this was to be the second time he would perform the ceremony in the capacity of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

A landslide at Indrakiladri of Vijayawada left three injured, no casualties reported. This happened just before CM YS Jagan set to visit the temple. pic.twitter.com/MERaeCWodg — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) October 21, 2020

Though security personnel are overseeing the current situation and assisting with clearing the debris, the Chief Ministerâ€™s visit to the Kanaka Durga temple will be delayed.

Ahead of the Dasara season, Viajayawada City Police had issued a set of traffic guidelines to commuters, and had blocked certain routes to avoid overcrowding on the roads as well as at the temple.