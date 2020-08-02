Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to hospital

In a tweet, Amit Shah said that he's feeling fine and asked people who have met him in recent days to isolate themselves.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus. He is the first minister in the Union Cabinet who has tested positive. On Sunday, the Home Minister tweeted that he is being admitted to hospital.

“On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your tests done,” Amit Shah tweeted.