Hombale Films unveils first look of Dhoomam starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali

This marks the production house's second venture in the Malayalam film industry after Tyson.

Flix News

Hombale Films, known for their successful films like KGF and Kantara, is all set to release their next offering titled Dhoomam. The first look poster of the film was revealed, leaving fans intrigued. Starring Fahadh Faasil and National Award winner Aparna Balamurali, the film is directed by Pawan Kumar and marks the production house's second venture in the Malayalam film industry after Tyson.

The first look poster of Dhoomam showcases Fahadh Faasil looking bruised with taped lips, as other characters lurk in the background brandishing a firearm and donning a mask. The caption on Hombale Films' social media page reads, "There is no smoke without fire, here is the first spark. Presenting #Dhoomam First Look #DhoomamFirstLook."

Dhoomam is a thriller and will be released in four languages - Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, aiming to cater to a wider audience. With their previous successes, Hombale Films is setting high expectations for Dhoomam and has also announced other pan-India films like Salaar and Yuva.