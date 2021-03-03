Hollywood action director Nick Powell joins Rajamouli's 'RRR' team

According to reports, Nick Powell also directed some of the action sequences in Prabhas's 'Radhe Shyam'.

Flix Tollywood

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is in its last leg of shooting, and the team has now added another new face to the crew. SS Rajamouli has teamed up with renowned Hollywood action director Nick Powell to finish the climax shoot of the most awaited film. RRR is a multilingual and multi-starrer project starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead. The movie is a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the freedom struggle in India.

Making an announcement regarding Nick Powell, the RRR team tweeted: “Renowned Hollywood Action Director, Nick Powell, joins the last leg of climax. Just when you thought the climax shoot couldn't get any hotter.”

Along with the announcement, the team also released a short video where Nick Powell can be seen in action, brainstorming ideas for the sequences along with director Rajamouli and his team.

According to reports, Nick Powell also directed some of the action sequences in the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde film Radhe Shyam. Nick Powell has earlier worked in Bollywood films such as Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika among others.

RRR is tentatively scheduled for release on October 13 this year, and the team has been wrapping up major schedules of the shooting in various locations, including Hyderabad. The makers earlier released the first look promos of Ram Charan Tej as Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is making her debut in south Indian films with RRR. The movie also has other Bollywood actors, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan, playing important roles. MM Keeravani is composing the music for the movie while KK Senthil Kumar is taking care of the cinematography.