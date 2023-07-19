‘His death is a major loss for me’: Actor Kunchacko Boban on Oommen Chandy’s demise

Kunchacko Boban had earlier posted a condolence note on Instagram after news broke about the death of Oommen Chandy on July 18.

Flix News

As Kerala mourns the passing of senior Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, popular actor Kunchacko Boban told the media that this is a personal loss for him. The actor made this statement after he arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport to receive Oommen Chandy’s mortal remains on Tuesday, July 18.

As reported by Manorama Online, recalling his long-standing relationship with the senior politician, Kunchacko Boban said, “I have known him for years and that’s why I came to the airport. His death is a major loss for me. He is the most selfless leader I have ever met in my life. I know him personally. He was a real humanist who lived for the people. He used to attend all my family functions. I had the freedom to visit his home any time of the day. And he treated everyone with equal respect.”

He also mentioned going to Oommen Chandy’s house once, past midnight after a function, to see the late people’s favourite buried deep in work, amidst many files. “Even after midnight, he was there to look after the welfare of the people. He was checking files, and attending phone calls, and there were people sitting next to him. Since he was so busy, I didn’t think it was appropriate to have a chat with him. That’s my image of him, the leader who braved ill health to serve the people,” he said.

Kunchacko had earlier posted a condolence note on Instagram after news broke about the death of Oommen Chandy on July 18. “Oommen Chandy sir… the person at the forefront among the most popular leaders in Kerala politics. A personality that can be said undoubtedly as a synonym for selflessness in public and personal life. His demise is a huge loss to the people of Kerala and to me personally. My family and I join in prayer with that family in the pain of this loss…” he wrote.

Oommen Chandy passed away at 79 in Bengaluru, and his funeral will be held at his hometown in Kottayam’s Puthuppally on Thursday, July 20. The last rites of Chandy, who was a two-time Chief Minister of Kerala, will begin at his residence and conclude at the St George Orthodox Church in Puthupally, as announced by Opposition leader VD Satheeshan.