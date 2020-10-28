'This is a Hindu rashtra': Telangana BJP MP to Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis

The Telangana MP known for his communal remarks reminded the Commissioner that the BJP is in power in the Centre.

news Controversy

In a brazen threat against the Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis, who is a practicing Christian, controversial BJP MP D Arvind on Tuesday, threatened him by saying “this is a Hindu rashtram (Hindu country) remember that”.

Attacking the religious identity of Joel, the Nizamabad MP threatened, “Did you forget that you come under Department of Personnel and Training guidelines? Did you forget that the BJP is in power in the Centre? Shouldn’t you be careful while performing your duties? But you are behaving like Goonda. Are you an IPS officer?”

A political row flared up in the state between the ruling TRS party and the BJP on Monday, after the Siddipet police seized Rs 18.67 lakh cash from the residence of Arjun Rao, who is a relative of Dubbaka BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao. A bye-election is taking place in Dubbaka.

Here, he's warning all the IPS officers "to be careful"and threatens that "he won't forget Joel Davis". pic.twitter.com/sTmq7EMInv October 28, 2020

Following seizure of the cash, a large number of BJP supporters gathered at the residence of Arjun Rao, confronted the police and looted nearly Rs 13 lakh rupees from the seized amount. Subsequently, a lathi charge was carried out against the BJP workers.

BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay who learnt about the incident, attempted to visit Siddipet. However, police detained him in the district outskirts and sent him back to Karimnagar. In the scuffle, Sanjay alleged that he was “manhandled” by the police. Minister of State, Union Home Minister Kishan Reddy dubbed the incident as a “brutal attack” on the BJP president by the police. Bandi Sanjay went on a protest demanding the removal of Siddipet Commissioner of police Joel Davis.

In response to this incident, Arvind alleged that the Siddipet police was working at the behest of the ruling TRS party. Demanding the immediate suspension of Joel Davis, he said, “All the IPS officers be careful. We won’t forget Joel Davis’ name. You don’t forget [this incident]. I will not, too. How dare you lay hands on Bandi Sanjay?”

Further, making disparaging remarks, Arvind said that the Commissioner was working like a “cheap” goonda for daily coolie from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Arvind, who is a first-time MP is known for his provocative and communal remarks. Earlier in January, he had warned of shaving off the beard of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi by hanging him to a crane.

In the money seizure incident, initially BJP claimed that the police ‘planted’ the money at Arjun Rao’s residence. However, on Tuesday, refuting the allegations made by the BJP, Commissioner Joel Davis released videos of the amount seized from Arjun Rao’s residence to the media and said that they issued proper notices before the raid. Meanwhile, five persons involved in the ‘loot’ were arrested by the police.