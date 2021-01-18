Hindi remake of 'Jersey' starring Shahid Kapoor to get Diwali release

The Telugu original had Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead.

Flix Cinema

The hit Tollywood film Jersey is being remade in Hindi, with Shahid Kapoor playing the lead role. Retaining the same title for the Hindi version as well, the makers have announced that the shooting has been wrapped up, but the film will be released later this year. Jersey is reportedly planned for a Deepavali release and is slated to hit the screens on November 5, 2021.

Shahid Kapoor wrote on his Twitter handle, “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... (sic).”

JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts@theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/WvDz7llMpv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 17, 2021

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who had directed by the Telugu version, the film stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by Allu Aravind. The technical crew of Jersey includes Sachet-Parampara and Tanishk Bagchi for music and John Stewart Eduri for the background score, with Anil Mehta in charge of cinematography and Ritesh Soni for editing.

The Telugu film Jersey had Nani and Shraddha Srinath playing the lead pair with Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra in supporting roles. Jersey was bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments and helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film had Anirudh Ravichander composing the tunes, Navin Nooli in charge of the editing and Sanu Varghese working the camera.

The sports drama Jersey is an emotional film, which allowed Nani to explore his range. The film is set between 1986 and 1996. The main character is a 36-year-old man with a family, but his passion for cricket compels him to make it to the Indian cricket team.

It may be noted here that the remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh in Hindi, also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. Sandeep Vanga, who had directed the original version, had wielded the megaphone for the remake as well. The film was bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde under the banners T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Kiara Advani was roped in to play the female lead in Kabir Singh. Arjun Reddy was made on a budget of Rs 5 crore and it went on to rake in Rs 51 crore at the box office.