Hike plans to continue hiring across teams through innovative remote initiatives

Hike plans to hire for over 20 open positions across roles in product, design, marketing, AI & ML, engineering, partner functions, and user research.

Atom Startups

Hike, India’s homegrown internet startup, on Thursday shared its plans to continue hiring remotely as the ecosystem continues to navigate through a lockdown period. Working aggressively towards the launch and scale of its upcoming offering HikeLand, Hike plans to hire for over 20 open positions across roles in product, design, marketing, AI & ML, engineering, partner functions, and user research. Hike has also initiated virtual hiring events as part of its ZeroTo2 program focused on onboarding young talent from colleges. Amidst lockdown, Hike registered a surge of over 45% on inbound queries in Q2, 2020.

The startup ecosystem in India is going through a challenging period resulting in some difficult organisational decisions. To play its part to support startup talent, the talent acquisition team at Hike is mapping and prioritising the candidates facing job and salary cuts for its current hiring needs. Hike is working on launching a Social Recruitment Campaign as well to reach out to those facing a job crunch in the coming weeks.

Anshuman Mishra, VP, Operations, Hike said, “While we face an unprecedented time as an ecosystem, we’re committed to our users in offering new-age social experiences. We aim to hire across teams through innovative remote initiatives as well as making efforts to reach out to talent in need of opportunities. Our DNA has always been to go after undiscovered talent who go on to become successful professionals and special initiatives focused on young talent like our ZeroTo2 programme. We have an incredible team at Hike who have adapted amazingly, who continue to innovate and we’re looking forward to welcoming more Hikers to join this team.”

Hike has also kick-started the second edition of its successful programme, ZeroTo2 designed to hire freshers and young talent including engineers with 0-2 years experience as the company believes that young people are core to their team and understand and relate to the customer’s needs better. Hike’s customer base has typically consisted of users under the age of 24 which makes having young people on their team central to their values and culture.

Hike is using tech tools and infrastructure like Slack, Hackerank, Google Meet, and code pairing platforms for their recruitment drive. Hike also conducted its first-ever ZeroTo2 virtual hiring event receiving participation from over 78 candidates. Hike’s ongoing SDET remote hiring event is scheduled to be completed by the end of this week and has already received 400+ applications. Hike is tapping into graduating and alumni talent from leading institutions like IIT Kharagpur & Dhanbad, NSIT, DTU, IIIT Delhi, NIT Kurukshetra, and Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology for their recruitment drives.