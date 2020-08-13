In highest single day spike, Karnataka records 7883 COVID-19 cases: 2802 in Bengaluru

A total of 7034 patients were discharged on Wednesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 1.12 lakh.

The Karnataka government in their latest bulletin update on Wednesday registered a record number of 7,883 new COVID-19 cases, out of which Bengaluru alone reported 2,802 cases, taking the state's coronavirus case tally to 1.96 lakh.

The bulletin added that on Wednesday, 7,034 people were discharged. As per usual, Bengaluru accounted for the highest number of new cases, continuing to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the state. Among other places, Ballari accounted for 635 cases, followed by Mysuru (544), Belagavi (314), Dharwad (269), Udupi (263), Hassan (258), Davangere (239), Dakshina Kannada (229) and Koppal (202).

Meanwhile, 113 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the state's death toll to 3,510 so far. Most deaths were reported in Bengaluru at 23, while Mysuru reported 11 deaths. Ballari district meanwhile reported nine deaths, while Dakshina Kannada reported seven deaths. Tumakuru, Davangere, Hassan and Belagavi reported six deaths each on Wednesday.

On a positive note, 7,034 more patients have been discharged, raising the total number of recoveries to 1.12 lakh. Most of the recoveries were reported in Bengaluru, with 2,360 discharges while Mysuru reported the second highest with 668 discharges.

Of the 1.96 lakh cases, the number of active cases stands at 80,343, of which 701 are in the ICU. Most ICU patients are reported in Bengaluru Urban with 336 people being treated in ICUs.

The state has reportedly ramped up the testing numbers by conducting a total of 53,326 tests across the state on Wednesday. This consisted of 26,076 rapid antigen tests and 27,250 RT-PCR and other tests.

Meanwhile, Karnatakaâ€™s former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to be discharged on Thursday following his recovery from coronavirus at a private hospital in Bengaluru.