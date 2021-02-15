Here's how Dhanush, Allu Arjun, Nazriya Nazim and others celebrated Valentine’s Day

From hand-written notes to sharing photos on social media, this is how some of the celebrities celebrated their love.

Flix Entertainment

This Valentine’s Day, a few celebrities gave a glimpse of how they spent the day with their loved ones. Tamil star Dhanush and his director wife Aishwarya are currently in the US where the former is shooting for his upcoming Hollywood film The Gray Man. Aishwarya Dhanush, on Valentine’s Day, posted an adorable pic with her two sons while her husband Dhanush clicked it.

Sharing the picture, Aishwarya wrote on her social media page, “Love is unconditional when it comes to family.. never let it burn out ..two in the frame and my main one taking the picture @dhanushkraja ️.. #happyvalentinesday ️ all ! Spread only love!”

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya also celebrated Valentine's Day like the rest of the couples. The actor has shared a picture of their Valentine’s Day celebration on her Instagram handle posting,“Got lucky with this one @chayakkineni #vdaymush For those of you asking for more pics of the both of us, the next scheduled date is Christmas... Approvals pending for birthdays, anniversary etc etc.”

The Tollywood star Allu Arjun shared on his Instagram story a few pictures of the gifts he exchanged with his wife Sneha. While Allu Arjun gifted a hand-written note in which he had written, "Darling, I love you," multiple times, Sneha’s gift was neatly wrapped in a box.

Malayalam star couple Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil too had shared an adorable post. Tollywood star couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata received an adorable gift from their daughter Sitara on Valentine's Day. Sitara gifted a hand-written note to her parents.

Director Vignesh Shivan shared a photo with Nayanthara on Valentine's Day wrote, "Love being in love with you #Thangamey. Kaadhalar Dhina vazhthukkal anbanaa nanbargaley (sic)."

Kollywood's latest star couple Arya and Sayeesha shared a couple photo along with a beautiful note on their Instagram handle, Arya wrote, "There is no pretending I LOVE YOU and I will love you until I die and if there is life after that, I will love you then “Happy Valentine’s Day my wifeyyy @sayyeshaa Where’s is my gift #happyvalentinesday"