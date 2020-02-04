Here’s the update on Prithviraj’s 'Kaaliyan'

'Kaaliyan' tells the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th century warrior who lived in Venad.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors around. Besides his acting commitments, he also has ventured into film production and direction. There were reports about a couple of years ago about Prithviraj teaming up with ad filmmaker S Mahesh for a film titled Kaaliyan but there was no further update about it till now.

According to latest reports, the pre-production of Kaaliyan has been happening all this while and it will go on the floors in October this year after the actor completes the film Aadujeevitham whose production is expected to resume this March.

The scripting for Kaaliyan will be done by BT Anil Kumar and Bollywood music composer trio Shankar – Ehsaan – Loy have been roped in to compose the tunes. Sujith Vaassudev will be cranking the camera for this venture. The director is busy assembling the rest of his cast and crew and more updates are expected very soon.

Kaaliyan is the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th century warrior who lived in Venad. He was a trusted disciple of the legendary warrior Iravikkutty Pillai. Though Iraivikutty Pillai went on to become a part of history, Kaaliyan remained an unsung hero. Sources in the know say that Prithviraj will be playing Kaaliyan and veteran Tamil actor Sathyraj will be seen as Iravikkutty Pillai.

As he will be playing a warrior, Prithviraj will be building up his physique and undergoing rigorous training in martial arts, say sources.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj, is busy with Aadujeevitham. It is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. Also, Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar winning music director AR Rahman back into the Malayalam film industry.

