'Help 60 Andhra fishermen stuck in Mumbai': Chandrababu Naidu writes to Maharashtra CM

Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, N Chandrababu Naidu, has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to provide relief to 60 fishermen from his state, who are stranded in Mumbai due to the lockdown. Responding to his plea, Thackeray said the fishermen have been located and food supplies are being given to them.

Naidu had on Friday tweeted a copy of his letter to Thackeray, in which he informed the latter that 60 fishermen from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh were stranded on Mumbai's Madh island.

Lauing the work being done by the state government, Naidu, in his letter said, "In these tough times, please be assured that we all stand with you and the people of Maharashtra in solidarity."

"I would like to bring to your notice that about 60 fishing folk from Srikakulam District are stranded in Madh Island, Mumbai. Their families and relatives are worried for their safety and well being. I appeal to you to provide relief in form of shelter, food, medical aid, water and other essential commodities until the COVID lockdown is ended," he added.

Dear Uddhav B. Thackeray Ji, on behalf of the families of 60 fishermen from Srikakulam District who are stuck at Madh Island, Mumbai, I appeal to you to provide relief until the COVID lockdown ends. Thanking you much in advance.@CMOMaharashtra@OfficeofUT@AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/n4Tsp2jSIS — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 3, 2020

Within an hour, Uddhav Thackeray responded through the official Twitter handle of the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), informing Naidu that the District Collector had located the fishermen.

N Chandrababu Naidu ji, we have forwarded this information to the concerned authority. Rest assured they will be safe here in Maharashtra & will be provided with essentials. https://t.co/3Awu4DzFfI — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 3, 2020

"They have adequate shelter, but are in shortage of food. Arrangements are being made to send them food supplies. Also rest assured that they will be provided with sufficient food till the time they are in Madh island," Thackeray said.