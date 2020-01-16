In a bid to reduce fatalities in road accidents, the Rachakonda police have mandated that pillion riders on two-wheelers should also wear a helmet. And those flouting this rule, are being penalised with a fine of Rs 100, as part of the drive that has been initiated on a pilot basis. The drive to discourage pillion riders without helmets began earlier last week, Rachakonda police said.

According to Rachakonda police, they have booked more than 260 cases on motorists who violated the helmet-rule in their jurisdiction, since January 7.

Recently, both the Cyberabad police and Rachakonda police held a meeting on traffic safety. According to authorities, since January 1, 150 people who were pillion riders died--114 under Cyberabad limits and 36 under Rachakonda. Taking serious view on this, both the commissionerates decided to enforce strict helmet-rule for pillion riders as well.

While the Cyberabad police is yet to implement the rule, Rachakonda police have been conducting social drives at several places.

Rachakonda traffic DCP, N Divyacharan Rao told Namaste Telangana, “The 36 pillion riders who died in the accidents, suffered head injuries. They would have been alive had they worn helmets. So we have mandated that both the rider and pillion should wear helmets for their safety. We are imposing a spot fine of Rs 100 on those who violate this rule.”

According to Deccan Chronicle, in 2019, the state recorded 21,594 two-wheeler accidents which had 6,806 deaths and injuries to 22,265 riders. Cyberabad jurisdiction recorded the highest deaths with 851 fatalities, followed by Rachakonda with 735 deaths and Hyderabad with 277 fatalities.

Cyberabad traffic DCP, SM Vijay Kumar said that they would first study and implement the pillion rider rules from metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, and then eventually impose the helmet-rule as per the Motor Vehicle Act.