From helicopter flower shower to SIM cards, it's celebration time for 'Darbar' fans

Over-the-top celebrations by fans are the norm when a big star’s film releases. Larger than life cut-outs (although they’re banned) and litres of milk to pour over these, crackers, huge cakes are planned by fans but every time, they’re looking to top their previous extravagance.

For Rajinikanth’s Darbar, that is to release on January 9, a few fans from Salem have planned to take the celebrations to the skies this time. Kamaraj, Rajini Makkal Mandram’s (RMM) Working Committee member from Salem, has made plans to organise a unique celebration. A helicopter flying over Salem’s ARRS Theatre will drop a load of flowers - a flower shower - on a huge cut-out of the star that will be placed outside the theatre. Speaking to TNM, Manikandan, Salem district IT wing Secretary of RMM, says things are yet to be finalised.

“So far, permissions have only passed the Thasildar level. We need to get permission from six other departments including the Commissioner, the RDO, etc. We also need to take permission to erect the cut-out that will be as tall as the theatre’s building. Moreover, we are also awaiting permission from higher levels of RMM. Thalaivar himself may not be in favour of this over-the-top display,” he tells TNM.

He further adds that it is too early for any of this to happen. “It may not happen if Thalaivar says no. He generally does not prefer such celebrations and would ask us to do some charity work instead. We don’t know yet,” he says.

A letter issued by Salem Revenue Divisional Officer to Salem West Thasildar instructs the latter to survey the area and issue a comprehensive report on the feasibility of such an act. “On January 9, from 9.00 am to 11.00 am a helicopter arranged by Davangere Sugar Company Ltd, Bengaluru will fly over the theatre complex and drop flowers while flying,” reads the letter.

Lyca Productions, the film’s producer, announced its tie-up with Bharati Airtel on Monday, launching ‘Darbar’ branded SIM cards during the event. It was announced that Airtel customers can participate in a highly interactive ‘Darbar quiz’ on Airtel Xstream app and stand to win prizes. The app will also have pre-release content in addition to other contests.

Manoj Murali, Airtel’s CEO, said that such partnerships have helped the mobile operator’s app perform better in the past. When Rajinikanth’s Kaala released, Airtel had rolled out a similar partnership with the producers. “Such collaborations improve user engagement in semi-urban and rural areas. App downloads have gone up in the past,” he said during the launch.

Kannan P, COO of Lyca Productions, shared that the film will be releasing in over 7,000 screens worldwide. “In India alone, the numbers would be nearly 4,000. This time, the release centres overseas have also increased. In the four southern states, the release will be unlike any other releases before. We have planned for a huge release for Darbar,” he said.

He further added that promotional tie-up for Darbar has been planned with BookMyShow and Cadbury.