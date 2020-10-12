Heavy rains predicted in Hyderabad over the next three days

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has received more than 1,200 complaints of rain-related grievances since Friday.

Heavy rains have been predicted in several parts of Telangana by IMD Hyderabad over the next three days.Thunderstorms with lightning, and light to moderate to heavy rain has been predicted in various parts of the state. With high possibility of a deluge like situation, with inundations and other issues related to flooding, officials have been asked to prepare to set up facilities for evacuation and relief as the need arises. Government staff members have been asked to remain alert for the next 72 hours.

Hyderabad has seen heavy rains over the past few days. The rains, which began on Friday, have resulted in flooding in a few parts of the city. For Hyderabad city and surrounding areas, orange alert has been extended for the next three days.

Between Friday and Monday afternoon, the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) had received a total of 1,237 rain related grievances from residents. Most of the complaints were related to overflow of drainages, with 742 such complaints received in the past four days. There were 287 grievances related to waterlogging reported. Most of the other complaints were related to potholes, fallen trees and tree branches, and open manhole covers.

On Tuesday, parts of several districts including Peddapalli, Siddipet, Jangaon, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban and Rural, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Bhadradri Kothagudem, are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.

A depression over west central Bay of Bengal has resulted in heavy rains in several parts of the Telugu states, over the past two days. The depression is expected to intensify over the next few hours, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to an update from the TSDPS (Telangana State Development Planning Society) on Monday, the highest rainfall in the GHMC area in the past 24 hours was recorded in the Ramachandrapuram neighbourhood (50.7 mm). Across the state, Ramayampet in Medak district recorded the highest rainfall (85.1 mm).